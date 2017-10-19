Motion to de-amalgamate council falls flat

A MOTION to investigate the process of de-amalgamation on the Fraser Coast has failed to take off at council meeting.

Councillor James Hansen was the sole mover, asking council to authorise and conduct an advisory poll "of all electors of the Fraser Coast Regional Council area seeking direction if the process... should proceed."

But without another councillor to second the motion, it was dismissed.

It's a move that Cr Hansen has called "disappointing" of his colleagues.

"It's something that's been simmering away for many years since de-amalgamation first occurred in 2008," Cr Hansen said.

"It's a shame nobody seconded the motion... every councillor in there says they believe in community consultation, this would have allow them a chance to have consultation."

De-amalgamation has remained a contentious issue in the Fraser Coast since it was amalgamated from the Hervey Bay City, Maryborough City, Woocoo and Tiaro shires in 2008.

Cr Hansen said the motion was about allowing people to have their say on de-amalgamation.

"We had a gun held to our head by the Beattie Labor Government of the day... and there was no consultation and no choice," he said.

"The underlying issue is that people weren't given a chance to have their say."

Cr Hansen's motion isn't the first time the council has rejected debate about de-amalgamation.

In 2015, a petition with more than 8500 signatures calling for de-amalgamation was delivered to Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders.

Councillor Anne Maddern called for a similar report on de-amalgamation in June 2016.