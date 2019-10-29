Motive behind European party couple's kidnapping unclear

A MAN who was kidnapped and viciously assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning remains in a serious condition, while police work to determine the motive behind the attack

55-year-old Eduardus Groenewegen and 39-year-old Carroll Dufailly were at their home and business address on Huxham St, Raceview, when a number of people entered their property in the early hours of Saturday.

The QT understands the pair are European nationals, Mr Groenewegen from the Netherlands, while Dufailly is a model, promoter and mother from Belgium.

The pair run a promotions company called Benassi Event Solutions and were assaulted and then taken to bushland at Fischer Rd at Ripley, where they were beaten further and dumped.

9News has reported the group of attackers broke into the property at Raceview where the couple worked and lived, hoping to access a safe, and that Mr Groenewegen wouldn't open it for them and was badly beaten.

"We've got an investigative centre established here at Yamanto station and detectives are working towards identifying offenders, but at this stage it's a work in progress," Detective Inspector David Briese said.

"The female victim has been assisting somewhat, but I guess you could say she's in a state of shock from what happened.

"The male victim is still in hospital with fairly serious injuries, so we haven't been able to talk to him yet."

It's unknown if anything was taken from the business at this stage, but police do believe the pair was specifically targeted.

"I don't think the community has anything to worry about. At this point in time, we believe that these two people were targeted for a reason that we're still trying to establish," he said.

"We believe that the offenders knew who their victims were."

Police are also looking into Mr Groenewegen's event planning business.

"As far as their business goes, we know that they're involved in event management and then after that we're not sure," he said.

"That's part of our investigation as to their business, but there could be other aspects of their life that we're not aware of yet that we'll investigate further."

Police are appealing for anyone with any information in regards to either the victims or the incident to come forward.

"Anyone that might have been driving around that area that might have dash cam, anyone with CCTV, we are calling on any assistance we can get from the public."

Contact Police Link on 131 444.