Motocross: Biggest event of its kind coming to Coast

THE best riders in motocross are heading to the Fraser Coast after a local club scored hosting rights to a major state event.

The Queensland Motocross Titles will be held this weekend at the Dundowran track.

Hervey Bay Motocross Club President Tim Roker expects 250 riders arrive for the two-day compeition which runs over August 29-30.

He said the event was the biggest of its kind in Australia and meant a lot as it brought in money to the club and the Fraser Coast economy.

The club previously hosted the event in 2018 and Roker hopes this weekend will be another success.

The action starts with practice, qualifying and one race on Saturday and a practice session and two races on Sunday.

Roker said the Hervey Bay Motocross Club had fared well during the coronavirus crisis.

He said while riders couldn't race during the earlier, heavier restriction period, government subsidies allowed the club to continue.

The club had an epic 180 riders during a recent track meet.

He said the club was working with Queensland Health to ensure visitors followed coronavirus restrictions and abided by social distancing while enjoying the racing.

Entry costs $10 for adults, $5 for children and children under two enter for free.

Gates open at 8am Saturday and open 9am Sunday.