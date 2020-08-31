Motocross champions crowned on Hervey Bay track

HERVEY BAY Motocross Club played host to the fierce competition of the Queensland Motocross Championships over the weekend.

Club president Tim Roker said there was just seconds separating the top positions in all races over the two day event.

Racer Todd Waters came first in the QMX1 class, with a total of 105 points.

Jay Wilson and Todd Waters tied for first in the QMX2 class, both with 97 points.

The event was the biggest of its kind this year, with other state competitions cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Roker said all riders put in a great effort on a very tough track.

He thanked the hundreds of spectators for adhering to the social distancing necessary to run the event, making the day a success.

He also thanked club volunteers, saying without them, they would not have had a such great weekend.

Mr Roker hoped the success of the weekend event would entice the Australian Motocross Nationals to be hosted at the club’s Dundowran track once the coronavirus crisis passes.

Mr Roker said the club would continue to improve its track for future events.