Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Motocross Titles action at Hervey Bay Motocross Track on Sunday, August 30.
Queensland Motocross Titles action at Hervey Bay Motocross Track on Sunday, August 30.
News

Motocross champions crowned on Hervey Bay track

Stuart Fast
31st Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HERVEY BAY Motocross Club played host to the fierce competition of the Queensland Motocross Championships over the weekend.

Club president Tim Roker said there was just seconds separating the top positions in all races over the two day event.

Racer Todd Waters came first in the QMX1 class, with a total of 105 points.

Jay Wilson and Todd Waters tied for first in the QMX2 class, both with 97 points.

The event was the biggest of its kind this year, with other state competitions cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Roker said all riders put in a great effort on a very tough track.

He thanked the hundreds of spectators for adhering to the social distancing necessary to run the event, making the day a success.

He also thanked club volunteers, saying without them, they would not have had a such great weekend.

Mr Roker hoped the success of the weekend event would entice the Australian Motocross Nationals to be hosted at the club’s Dundowran track once the coronavirus crisis passes.

Mr Roker said the club would continue to improve its track for future events.

fcmotocross fcmotorsports fcsport
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New footpath to keep Bay kids safer on way to school

        Premium Content New footpath to keep Bay kids safer on way to school

        Council News Footpath safety improved for future use

        How committee will help council hold onto region’s heritage

        Premium Content How committee will help council hold onto region’s heritage

        Council News Seven new members join Heritage Advisory Committee

        When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Premium Content When will the voice of the silent majority be heard?

        Opinion How you can ensure your voice is better heard in corridors of power