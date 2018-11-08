Menu
Quinlen Adams in action at the track.
Quinlen Adams in action at the track. Alistair Brightman
Motor Sports

Motocross club to throw open track for beginners

Matthew McInerney
by
8th Nov 2018 3:48 PM

MOTORSPORT: If you have ever considered trying motocross, this may be the best chance you get.

Hervey Bay Motocross Club will throw open the doors to its Dundowran track on Sunday.

The day is a combined practice and come and try day, giving regular riders the chance to get valuable time on the track before the club's November 25 race day and to introduce novice riders.

The November 25 meet is the final club day on the 2018 calendar, with series winners to be determined on the day.

Sunday's session will run from 9am to 3.30pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

