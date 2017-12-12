Motor Complex secures major funding grant

THE Wide Bay Motor Complex is another step closer to completion thanks to a new federal grant.

$16,362 was awarded to the group under round three of the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Programme on Tuesday.

The group will not be able to fit out its new shed and purchase equipment to maintain its grounds because of the funding.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the funding would allow the complex to grow and benefit the region's youths.

"(Youths) will have somewhere to carry out driver safety training, and it also assists groups such as Rural Fire Services who can undertake off-road driver training there, allowing them to increase their skills and improve safety,” Mr O'Brien said.

"The Motor Complex has great potential to become a significant regional asset attracting motoring enthusiasts from all over Australia to Maryborough.”

Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood said the funding would help go a long way to help maintain the site.

"We're looking forward to these additions being of use to our members, it's great it has the support of the federal member,” Mr Collingwood said.