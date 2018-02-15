Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Motor Complex work starts at Boonooroo

Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood and club supporter Steve Nielsen looking over plans for the club's amenities facility.
Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood and club supporter Steve Nielsen looking over plans for the club's amenities facility. Contributed
Matthew McInerney
by

WORK on a new amenities block has started at Wide Bay Motor Complex ahead of what could be a big year.

WBMC president Ben Collingwood was understandably excited as workers rolled in to the Boonooroo site earlier this week. He and a dedicated committee have worked tirelessly for the past decade to develop the motorsport facility.

"We are pleased to have finally reached this milestone,” he said.

"It is hoped progress will accelerate from here and we look forward to new members joining the association and being actively involved in this year's events.

"We are very thankful for the assistance of Fraser Coast Regional Council and the state government for contributing financially to this exciting project.”

Wide Bay Motor Complex will host four Rallysprint events this year. The first round is on April 28.

Topics:  fcsport wide bay motor complex

Fraser Coast Chronicle
LOOK INSIDE: Million dollar mansions of the Fraser Coast

LOOK INSIDE: Million dollar mansions of the Fraser Coast

THEY'RE the homes we all dream about living in.

IN COURT: Lovestruck retiree sent $170k to scammer

Errioll Ann Witney, 66, of Scarness, leaves Hervey Bay District Court.

She met the scammer on an online dating site.

ROSTER COMPLETE: Wilks arrives for Wide Bay Buccaneers

NEW ARRIVAL: Wide Bay Buccaneers visa player Ben Wilks.

Ben Wilks finished his journey from London on Wednesday.

Two-time champ Ferris to ride at Hervey Bay

THE BEST: Dean Ferris will compete at Hervey Bay Motocross Club on Sunday.

Juniors ride Saturday, with seniors and pro riders Sunday.

Local Partners

Fraser Coast athletes vie for Qld triathlon team

Wide Bay athletes could dominate the intermediate male division at today's Queensland School Sport Triathlon Championships.

Small field set for modified sedans

SMALL FIELD: Modified Sedans driver Glenn Pagel.

Six drivers will contest the modified sedans division.

Aussie silver! Hughes upstages snowboard stars

Australia's Scotty James celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony after the final of the men's snowboard halfpipe at the Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 14, 2018 in PyeongChang. / AFP PHOTO / Martin BUREAU

Follow our live blog of the winter olympics