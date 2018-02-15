Motor Complex work starts at Boonooroo

Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood and club supporter Steve Nielsen looking over plans for the club's amenities facility.

Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood and club supporter Steve Nielsen looking over plans for the club's amenities facility. Contributed

WORK on a new amenities block has started at Wide Bay Motor Complex ahead of what could be a big year.

WBMC president Ben Collingwood was understandably excited as workers rolled in to the Boonooroo site earlier this week. He and a dedicated committee have worked tirelessly for the past decade to develop the motorsport facility.

"We are pleased to have finally reached this milestone,” he said.

"It is hoped progress will accelerate from here and we look forward to new members joining the association and being actively involved in this year's events.

"We are very thankful for the assistance of Fraser Coast Regional Council and the state government for contributing financially to this exciting project.”

Wide Bay Motor Complex will host four Rallysprint events this year. The first round is on April 28.