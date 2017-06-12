Motor inn ransacked during Esplanade break and enter

POLICE are investigating two seperate break and enters that occurred along the Esplanade, resulting in property damage and theft.
The first incident involved the unlawful entry to a beachside motor inn along the Esplanade between June 7 and June 9, where police allege an unknown number of offenders entered a shared laundry through the back door.
The door was not locked at the time of the incident.
Police allege the offenders ransacked and damaged parts of the laundry, including a window security screen, cupboard and wheelie bin before fleeing.
A second incident involved an unknown number of offenders entering a house in Torquay on June 9 between 8.45am and 11.45am, where police allege they stole money from the resident's bedroom.
Investigations into both matters are continuing.
A spokesman from the Hervey Bay Police Station reminded owners of the old adage to "lock it, or lose it.”