Motorbike goes up in flames under house

Amy Formosa
by

A MOTORBIKE went up in flames underneath a house in Maryborough on Thursday night.

Fire crews were called to John St about 6.30pm.

When they arrived the owner of the bike had put the fire out.

It is believed the owner of the motor bike was carrying out maintenance work when the fire started and worked to extinguish the fire using a garden hose.

Crews checked the house above for any potential hot spots and to ensure the area was safe.

The motorbike was moved from under the house as a precautionary measure.

Atmospheric monitoring was also carried out in consultation with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service's Scientific Unit in Brisbane to ensure the house was safe for occupants to move back into.

Topics:  fire maryborough queensland fire and emergency services

