A MAN in his 40s has been airlifted from west of Hervey Bay after a motorbike accident on a dirt track.

The rescue helicopter was called to the scene just before 5pm yesterday and was able to land in a clearing 200 metre from the accident site.

The dirt bike rider was stabilised and flown to Hervey Bay Hospital, in a serious but stable condition.