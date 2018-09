Emergency crews on-scene of a road incident on Bideford St, Torquay on September 20 at about 5.25pm.

Emergency crews on-scene of a road incident on Bideford St, Torquay on September 20 at about 5.25pm. Annie Perets

A MAN is being transported to hospital after a road incident in a suburb of Hervey Bay.

Early reports indicate the injured person was knocked off a motorbike on Bideford St in Torquay.

The incident happened at about 5.15pm on Thursday near a roundabout.

There were some delays to traffic.