Emergency service workers assist to an injured man following a road incident at Main St, Pialba on October 5.
Motorbike rider hospitalised following crash in Pialba

Annie Perets
5th Oct 2018 2:43 PM
A 39-YEAR-OLD motorbike rider has been transported to Hervey Bay Hospital following a collision in Pialba.  

The Chronicle understands the two-vehicle incident happened after an ambulance van drove past on Main St.

Early reports indicate that a car accidentally drove into the motorbike after pulling over to give way to the emergency van.

The collision knocked the man off the bike. 

There were interruptions to traffic in the area following the incident at about 2pm. 

