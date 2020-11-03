Motorbike rider killed in chaotic M1 crash identified

THE Gold Coast motorcyclist killed on the M1 after a ladder reportedly fell from a tradie's vehicle on Monday morning was Merrimac man Craig Ward.

The Queensland Police Forensic Crash Unit has been investigating the "complicated" circumstances surrounding the death of the keen motorbike enthusiast, aged 53.

Craig Ward, 53, of Merrimac was killed in a horror crash on the M1 on Monday morning, which has been linked to a ladder falling from a tradie’s vehicle. Picture: Facebook

Gold Coast District Deputy Officer Chris Tritton said: "We are investigating an unsecured load that was a small step ladder, that has caused a vehicle to take evasive action and has led to the sequence of the accident."

Queensland Scientific Police investigate the scene of a Fatal motor bike accident north bond on the M1 Motorway at Exit 69 Nerang. Photo: Scott Powick

"The motorbike rider has then been struck or come into an uncomfortable situation and has lost control of his motorcycle," he said.

Mr Tritton said a ute behind the motorcycle came into contact with the rider, now known to be Mr Ward, causing fatal injuries.

Craig Ward, 53, of Merrimac. Picture: Facebook

He said the driver of the car which the ladder fell from had been in contact with police after the M1 crash.

Mr Ward's passion for motorbikes is evident on his Facebook page, where he's pictured on outings in the countryside with mates.

The page states Mr Ward, who's sporting a broad smile in a range of photos, had studied panelbeating/spray-painting at St George College TAFE in Sydney.

Craig Ward, 53, of Merrimac. Picture: Facebook

Mr Ward, or "Wardy", lists his occupation as factory hand at Oceanic Group, a Coomera business manufacturing trailers.

Police have urged anyone with dashcam video or information about the crash to get in touch.

Craig Ward loved motorcycles. Picture: Facebook



