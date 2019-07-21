Motorbike rider in serious condition after hitting ute

A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital.

A MOTORBIKE rider has suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car on the edge of the Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley region today.

The male rider is believed to have taken a left-hand bend wide and clipped the rear tray of a passing ute on the Gatton Clifton Rd at West Haldon.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.10pm, with paramedics treating the man for shoulder and leg injuries.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital by rescue helicopter shortly before 3pm.

He was transported in a stable condition.