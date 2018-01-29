Menu
Motorcycle rider dies en route to lunch

Ashley Clark
by

A WEEKEND group motorcycle ride turned into tragedy yesterday after one rider was killed on a trip from Bundaberg through to North Isis.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said Forensic Crash Unit officers were investigating the crash which happened at Degilbo yesterday.

"Around 9am a group of motorcyclists travelled from Bundaberg through North Isis with a lunch planned on the Burnett River near Mount Perry Gayndah Rd," the spokesperson said.

"One of the riders, a 66-year-old man, failed to arrive after last being seen around 11.30am by other members of the group.

"Police were notified when the rider failed to make it home and officers commenced a search of the route taken by the riders."

The spokesperson said officers located the rider deceased later in the day after he lost control of the motorcycle, hit a sign and was thrown from the bike near Chowey Bridge.

Investigations are continuing.

