A 20-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after colliding with a car in Pialba.

It is believed a 22-year-old woman was turning left onto Beach Rd before turning right into a driveway about 8.41am Thursday.

The motorcyclist was driving straight down Beach Rd towards Charlton Esplanade, where it is understood he ran into the back of the car.

Investigations are continuing to determine the events of the crash.