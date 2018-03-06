Menu
Motorcyclist and car in M'Boro crash

Inge Hansen
by
6th Mar 2018 12:00 PM

A MOTORCYCLE and a car were involved in a crash in Maryborough on Tuesday.

About 9.45am, emergency services were tasked to attend an accident at the intersection of Alice St and Bazaar St.

It is believed a 60-year-old man was riding the motorcycle.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said no one was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

No one was taken to hospital.

Police will investigate the cause of the crash.

It is not known whether or not other people were involved in the crash.

