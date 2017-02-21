Motorcyclist caught 30km/h over limit on Bruce Hway

A MOTORCYCLE rider has been charged for allegedly driving almost 30km/h over the speed limit in Maryborough.

Police officers from the Maryborough Road Policing Unit intercepted a motorcycle travelling on the Bruce Hwy on February 19 for allegedly speeding.

It is alleged that the 23-year-old male driver from Walkervale was caught travelling at 109kmh in an 80kmh zone.

The male driver was fined $406 and lost four demerit points.