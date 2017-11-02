Motorcyclist club revving up for Wide Bay Titles

ACTION ON THE TRACK: Ashar Brown will compete in the Wide Bay Titles at Action Park in Maryborough this weekend.

IT COULD be one of the biggest weekends for Action Park and the Maryborough Motorcyclist Club.

President Brad Brown is preparing to host more than 100 riders from all over the state for the Wide Bay Titles this Sunday.

The numbers alone make it one of the biggest events the club has hosted in about 10 years.

Brown said it was sure to be a massive day for the club.

"It's good to see so many turning up to race again,” Brown said.

"Maryborough has one of the best tracks in the state, to see so many racing there justifies how good it is.”

Gympie rider Max Whale, who took out 2nd place in the America Dirt Track Amateur Series, will be making an appearance this Sunday.

Whale also won the Under-19 Australian and Queensland titles this year.

Up to eight quads and another eight sidecars will also compete in the event.

Brown's son Ashar, who finished fourth in the state on his 50cc in October, will be riding with some of the top competitors.

"He'll be competing on a 55cc and 85cc,” he said.

"It's fantastic to see more local riders come along.”

Brown said that by people seeing young competitors try out, it would act as an encouragement to get more junior riders into the club's ranks.

"We need juniors to keep the club alive, without them, it's not competitive,” he said.

"Seeing kids compete on a national level will be a huge encouragement for these kids.”

The Wide Bay Titles will be held Sunday at Maryborough Action Park from 8.30am, with a commemoration lap to start the event.