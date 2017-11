A MOTORCYCLIST has been flown to hospital after crashing on the beach on Fraser Island.

The rider was travelling along Eurong Beach when the crash happened about 4.45pm Thursday.

The 39-year-old hurt his shoulder, chest and had abdominal injuries.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A paramedic on the island treated him on the beach before he was airlifted.