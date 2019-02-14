Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Dawson Hwy at Callemondah is closed due to a traffic crash.
The Dawson Hwy at Callemondah is closed due to a traffic crash. Mark Zita
Breaking

UPDATE: Dawson Hwy remains closed after motorcycle crash

Mark Zita
by
14th Feb 2019 7:54 AM | Updated: 10:48 AM

10.20AM: POLICE have advised the inbound lanes of the Dawson Hwy will remain closed due to a traffic crash earlier this morning.

Crews are still investigating.

9.20AM: THE DAWSON Hwy is expected to be closed for 3-4 hours.

The Forensic Crash Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

EARLIER: QUEENSLAND Police have advised drivers that the Dawson Hwy, Callemondah is currently closed to traffic after a motorcycle accident.

The incident happened at about 7.00am.

The Queensland Ambulance service said the rider was not transported to hospital.

It's not known how long the highway will be closed.

This is a breaking news event, more to come.

gladstone region queensland ambulance service queensland police service traffic accident
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Quarter Midgets set off a not-to-be-missed field

    premium_icon Quarter Midgets set off a not-to-be-missed field

    Whats On Former national champions will compete against local drivers Phil Roberts and Mark Robertson in the Queensland title for V8 Dirt Modifieds.

    • 14th Feb 2019 10:04 AM
    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Police identify woman found dead on beach

    premium_icon Police identify woman found dead on beach

    Breaking A report will be prepared for the coroner