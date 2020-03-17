Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Motorcyclist dies after falling down embankment

17th Mar 2020 7:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a man died in a motorcycle crash at Mount Nebo today.

Preliminary investigations indicate the rider was travelling along Mount Nebo Road around 11:30am when he lost control near Jolly's Lookout.

The rider and his bike then fell down a steep embankment.

The 61-year-old Closeburn man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact police.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash motorcyclist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CORONAVIRUS BAN: What’s cancelled, in doubt on the Coast

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS BAN: What’s cancelled, in doubt on the Coast

        News With mass gatherings of more than 500 people banned from today, Fraser Coast event managers are in crisis talks over whether prominent events will go ahead.

        Caution urged by Shadow Health Minister during M'boro visit

        premium_icon Caution urged by Shadow Health Minister during M'boro visit

        News Chris Bowen was in town to discuss Maryborough’s doctor shortage

        How Fraser Coast schools are preparing for virus closure

        premium_icon How Fraser Coast schools are preparing for virus closure

        News Excursions have been canned as schools face closure

        ‘Minor’ mistake: Man busted giving teen ice

        premium_icon ‘Minor’ mistake: Man busted giving teen ice

        Crime If he'd waited five days, he'd face a completely different charge