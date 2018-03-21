Menu
News

Motorcyclist hit by car outside shops

Inge Hansen
by
21st Mar 2018 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM

A MOTORCYCLIST was taken to hospital after he was knocked off his bike by a passing car.

The 48-year-old motorcyclist was understood to have exited Stockland shopping centre when he was hit by a 55-year-old woman driving a red Proton S16 on Central Ave, Pialba.

Emergency services arrived on scene about 2.50pm Wednesday. The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The woman involved was uninjured.

 

