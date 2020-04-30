Motorcyclist critical after fiery crash near M’boro

The aftermath of a fiery crash near Maryborough

A MOTORCYCLE rider was last night in a critical condition after a firey head-on crash involving two motorcycles and a car on the Bruce Highway at Aldershot about 3.15pm yesterday.

A witness to the crash was able to use a fire extinguisher they had on hand to extinguish the flames, which firefighter and station officer Shane Charman said were spreading to the car.

He said fire crews assisted paramedics in treating the seriously injured man.

The other motorcycle rider suffered minor injuries.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Rusten said the two motorcycles were travelling southbound on the Bruce Highway when the Holden Commodore turned right onto Herrenberg St, into the path of the motorcycles.

"That's resulted in one of the motorbikes impacting the car head-on," he said

"The rider has been seriously injured.

"He has been taken from the scene with critical injuries."

The rider was transported to Maryborough Airport and then flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.