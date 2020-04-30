Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The aftermath of a fiery crash near Maryborough
The aftermath of a fiery crash near Maryborough
News

Motorcyclist critical after fiery crash near M’boro

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
30th Apr 2020 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLE rider was last night in a critical condition after a firey head-on crash involving two motorcycles and a car on the Bruce Highway at Aldershot about 3.15pm yesterday.

A witness to the crash was able to use a fire extinguisher they had on hand to extinguish the flames, which firefighter and station officer Shane Charman said were spreading to the car.

He said fire crews assisted paramedics in treating the seriously injured man.

The other motorcycle rider suffered minor injuries.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Rusten said the two motorcycles were travelling southbound on the Bruce Highway when the Holden Commodore turned right onto Herrenberg St, into the path of the motorcycles.

"That's resulted in one of the motorbikes impacting the car head-on," he said

"The rider has been seriously injured.

"He has been taken from the scene with critical injuries."

The rider was transported to Maryborough Airport and then flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More Stories

fccrash fcpolice maryboorough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HIGHWAY INFERNO: Motorcyclist critical after fiery crash

        premium_icon HIGHWAY INFERNO: Motorcyclist critical after fiery crash

        Breaking A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a fiery crash

        Tiger King sledge: MP bares teeth over animal neglect

        premium_icon Tiger King sledge: MP bares teeth over animal neglect

        News State Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett calls on Labor to support state zoos...

        Dingo advocate: ‘Time to rethink number of island visitors’

        premium_icon Dingo advocate: ‘Time to rethink number of island visitors’

        News Dangerous incidents involving dingoes drop dramatically

        COUNCIL MEETING: Debate over councillors’ parking perks

        premium_icon COUNCIL MEETING: Debate over councillors’ parking perks

        News Councillor David Lewis asked for an amendment to the motion