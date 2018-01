A MOTORBIKE accident has left a person in hospital.

About 1.30pm Monday emergency services were called to Dundowran Rd, Dundowran following reports of a traffic accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the person was taken to Hervey Bay hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the crash was not known last night however the Chronicle understood the person involved was not seriously injured.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>