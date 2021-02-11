Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Vaccine passports are coming soon
News

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe chest injuries’ in horror crash

by Jacob Miley
11th Feb 2021 8:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has suffered "severe chest injuries" after falling from his bike on the Gold Coast.

Operations Supervisor David Morgan said a 49-year-old man slid off his motorcycle at the intersection of Banyula Drive and Nerang Connection Road at Nerang just after 5.30am.

The motorcycle came to rest under a parked truck.

The man suffered severe chest injuries, Mr Morgan said.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman initially said the man was critical.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident a motorcyclist, in his 70s, was rescued after falling about 20 metres down an embankment at Springbrook near Gold Coast Springbrook Rd.

It's understood the motorcyclist was on a group ride when he went missing. He was found about 12.30am and pulled to safety by emergency crews.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the motorcyclist suffered a "significant lower limb injury" and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

jacob.miley1@news.com.au


Originally published as Motorcyclist suffers 'severe chest injuries' in horror crash

More Stories

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Maryborough pub reopens after renovations

        Premium Content Popular Maryborough pub reopens after renovations

        News One of Maryborough’s favourite watering holes has reopened its doors after being closed for more than two years

        TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay welcomes juniors for another year

        Premium Content TRIATHLON: Hervey Bay welcomes juniors for another year

        News Hervey Bay welcomes back annual Queensland school triathlon, with more sport...

        Mum pushes for dedicated space to grieve after losing baby

        Premium Content Mum pushes for dedicated space to grieve after losing baby

        News She has started a petition calling for a bereavement room at Hervey Bay Hospital...

        Seeking a ‘selfie’ with Fraser dingoes part of the problem

        Premium Content Seeking a ‘selfie’ with Fraser dingoes part of the problem

        News No decision made on the future of two dingoes involved in an attack