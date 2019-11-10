Menu
Man suffers serious injuries after crash in Toowoomba.
Motorcyclist with serious injuries after horror crash

by Nicole Pierre
10th Nov 2019 9:17 AM
A MAN has suffered serious injuries after a horror crash on a highway in Toowoomba overnight.

A motorcyclist was travelling along the Gore Highway in Drayton when the rider lost control and was thrown from his vehicle while attempting to turn a corner just after 6pm Saturday.

The 42-year-old man suffered serious internal injuries and was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital.

He was later flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, including those who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

