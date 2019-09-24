MOTORING: $30M Coast sporting complex clears major obstacle

MOTOR HOLD UP: Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, State Shadow Agriculture Minister Tony Perrett and Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood at the Boonooroo Rd site.

A LANDMARK Fraser Coast sporting development has overcome a major speed bump.

Wide Bay Motor Complex president Ben Collingwood confirmed the $30 million project had been given the go-ahead to development a drag strip on site.

The proposal will still need to be put to Fraser Coast Regional Council through a development application but Mr Collingwood said in a Facebook post is was "very positive news”.

"We've had some very positive news overnight with the receipt of a letter from the State Government confirming what we have known all along. Wide Bay Motor Complex Inc. is acting within the terms of our lease,” Mr Collingwood said.

"Our intent moving forward is in line with the legal requirements placed on us under the Land Act 1994.

"As such, we are able to proceed with preparing and lodging the Development Application for the drag strip, provided Fraser Coast Regional Council does not object.”

Mr Collingwood said it had taken two years to get an answer on this part of the development.

"Whilst it is easy to be angry for the two years wasted fighting this matter via our solicitors, there is no time for looking backwards. We've got a job to do,” he said.

"I thank all our supporters for your patience and belief in the project and can assure you that as long as there is a light at the end of the development tunnel, I'll be right here doing everything I can to move things forward.”

The land on Boonooroo Rd, where the complex would be built, is owned by the State Government and leased by the council.

Earlier this year, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien called on the State Government to "cut red tape” on the complex's development.

Stage one of the project, which involves the construction of an 8m wide khanacross track, was approved at a council meeting in October 2017.

The drag strip would be part of stage two.

Dr Anthony Lynham, Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, and Fraser Coast Regional Council have been contacted for comment.