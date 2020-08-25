Motoring memory takes shape on Maryborough cafe wall

Manager Josh Lagstrom next to the in-progress mural at Refuel Espresso in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

MARYBOROUGH'S latest work of wall are is taking shape.

Refuel Espresso's new mural is underway and manager Josh Lagstrom is already impressed with the progress of the design.

"It's coming together in a different way than I expected," Mr Lagstrom said.

He said the black and white, charcoal-like airbrushed artwork, painted by Get Set Airbrushing, captured the vintage era depicted.

Mr Lagstrom said the car design really suited the location given the proximity to two service stations.

The artwork has also increased foot traffic to the business, with Mr Lagstrom saying many interested people had stopped by to look at the mural.

The coffee shop held a Facebook poll earlier in the year to choose the artwork, with a mural of the old Tarrant's Ford dealership chosen.

Mr Lagstrom said the design won by a landslide on the cafe's Facebook page with more than 200 votes.

He said it was encouraging to see community support behind the project and hoped the mural would add to the beauty of Maryborough once it was complete.