MOTORING MILLIONS: Massive grant for Coast infrastructure

BUDGET FUNDS: MP Llew O’Brien has announced the Fraser Coast Regional Council has received over one million dollars in funding for Fraser Coast road infrastructure.

FRASER COAST Regional Council has received a payment of $1,073,263 as part of the Federal Government’s Roads to Recovery Program.

The grant is part of a $2.3 million funding package distributed between the local councils in Wide Bay for road projects.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said the program helps local councils carry out much-needed improvements, helped save lives on roads and create jobs.

Mr O’Brien said the program allowed councils in Wide Bay to use local knowledge to prioritise local road projects.

“Funding for Wide Bay enables councils to organise their program of works to deliver the best local roads,” Mr O’Brien said.

Councils across the Wide Bay electorate will share $48,655,889 in funding between 2019-20 to 2023-24 through the Roads to Recovery Program.

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Kevin Hogan said the Australian Government had committed an additional $100 million per year to the program from 2019–20, as part of the Local and State Government Road Safety Package announced in the 2019–20 Budget.

Mr Hogan said from 2013–14 to 2023–24, the Government would provide $6.2 billion for the Roads to Recovery Program across Australia, with an ongoing commitment of $500 million each year.

“We are investing in infrastructure right across the country to lay the foundations for economic recovery on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Helping local councils maintain and improve roads is a big part of that,” he said.