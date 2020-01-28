Motorist caught without license

A MAN has been barred from getting behind the wheel for a month after being busted driving without a licence.

Joshua Marrello pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court Tuesday.

This after being intercepted by police near Childers on October 29.

His license had expired in July.

When asked if he had anything to say, Marrello told the court he was aware the incident was his own fault.

He pleaded for leniency, saying his elderly mother and teenage children rely on him for transportation.

Magistrate Terry Duroux imposed a fine of $400 and disqualified Marrello from driving for a month.

The conviction was recorded.

Mr Duroux warned Marrello not to drive until his license had been reissued, saying harsher penalties could come into play if caught and convicted again on similar charges.