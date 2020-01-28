Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Courthouse.
Maryborough Courthouse.
News

Motorist caught without license

Shaun Ryan
28th Jan 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been barred from getting behind the wheel for a month after being busted driving without a licence.

Joshua Marrello pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court Tuesday.

This after being intercepted by police near Childers on October 29.

His license had expired in July.

When asked if he had anything to say, Marrello told the court he was aware the incident was his own fault.

He pleaded for leniency, saying his elderly mother and teenage children rely on him for transportation.

Magistrate Terry Duroux imposed a fine of $400 and disqualified Marrello from driving for a month.

The conviction was recorded.

Mr Duroux warned Marrello not to drive until his license had been reissued, saying harsher penalties could come into play if caught and convicted again on similar charges.

court news crime news drivers licence fccrime fine maryborough court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Biggenden mourns loss of community icon

        premium_icon Biggenden mourns loss of community icon

        News Hardworking Kevin ‘Lofty’ Wendt remembered for his service to his country, his council and his community,

        OUR SAY: Make special moments count on first day

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Make special moments count on first day

        News It is the first day of a long journey of learning

        Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

        premium_icon Woman winched to safety after spending night lost in forest

        News A woman has been winched to safety, after a night lost in a forest

        Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals for the cost of a coffee

        News Great deal to start year: subscription for 50% off right now