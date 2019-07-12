Menu
News

Motorist killed in Gateway Motorway crash

by Cloe Read
12th Jul 2019 3:45 PM
A MOTORIST has been killed and a major motorway was closed after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in north Brisbane.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a vehicle had lost control and hit a guardrail on the Gateway Motorway at Braken Ridge.

Paramedics treated one person, of unknown age and gender, for critical injuries about 2pm.
Police said the person died and their next of kin is being notified.

The crash involved several vehicles in the right lane after Wyampa Rd.

Authorities have since reopened the Gateway Motorway, but delays are still expected.

In the moments after the crash, major congestion was sparked in the area, including on the Bruce Hwy southbound, with traffic back to Murrumba Downs, and northbound with congestion back to Taigum.

Major traffic delays have been caused by a multi-vehicle crash on the Gateway Motorway. Picture: QldTraffic
Detours were in place with Queensland Traffic warning motorists to expect "significant" delays and to avoid the area if possible.

In a tweet, motorists were urged to consider making their journey via Redcliffe or Lawton.

Traffic is being diverted southbound via Gympie Arterial Road.

