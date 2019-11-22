Menu
Offbeat

Motorist mistakes stairs for carpark entrance

by Daniel Bateman
22nd Nov 2019 12:18 PM
A MOTORIST has crashed their four-wheel drive at a major Cairns shopping centre, after mistaking stairs for the entrance to an underground carpark.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews are at the scene at Stockland Shopping Centre at Earlville, after the incident occurred just before 11.30am.

Four wheel drive that has driven down stairs at Stockland Shopping Centre, Earlville
Witnesses said the female driver of the four-wheel drive appeared to take the wrong entrance to the bottom carpark.

Police said the 56-year-old woman was uninjured, however suffering shock from the incident.

Emergency services are trying to remove the vehicle from the accessway.

