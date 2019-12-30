Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A motorist was caught travelling at an alarming speed by the Howard police.
A motorist was caught travelling at an alarming speed by the Howard police. Contributed
News

Motorist pinged driving 174km/h near Howard

Shaun Ryan
by
30th Dec 2019 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORIST has been barred from getting behind the wheel for the next six months after being nabbed driving in excess of 170km/h near Howard.  

Howard Police say the man was recorded driving at 174km/h in a 100km/h zone earlier today.  

In addition to the suspension of his driver license, the man was also fined $1,245 and lost eight demerit points.

Meanwhile, it was a busy day on the roads for officers in Howard in the build-up to New Year's Eve celebrations.

Officers say another motorist was stopped for travelling at 114km/h in an 80km/h speed zone only a few minutes earlier.

One Facebook user who commented on the image posted by Howard Police thanked officers for working over the festive season.  

"Good on you guys working across Christmas and the New Year. Glad you caught these guys. It's a shame they don't lose their license for at least two years. Let them see what it's like to walk everywhere, bus and train it without the privilege of having a car," the post continued.  

Other social media users commended the men and women in blue for their efforts in trying to keep the roads safe over the holidays.  

"Some people just won't learn," posted another Facebook user.

174km/h fraser coast howard motorist police speeding traffic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NYE: Warm conditions with some rain expected

        premium_icon NYE: Warm conditions with some rain expected

        News Keep an eye on the skies if you are spending NYE outdoors. Some rain has been forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

        Council services to resume this week

        premium_icon Council services to resume this week

        News Bin and recycling services continue as usual on New Year's Day.

        BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dangerous stingers warning for Fraser Island

        Health This is the second recorded marine stinger since November.

        Fire crew returns to Gundiah burn

        premium_icon Fire crew returns to Gundiah burn

        News A fire crew has returned to the site of a large vegetation fire in Gundiah...