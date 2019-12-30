Motorist pinged driving 174km/h near Howard

A motorist was caught travelling at an alarming speed by the Howard police.

A MOTORIST has been barred from getting behind the wheel for the next six months after being nabbed driving in excess of 170km/h near Howard.

Howard Police say the man was recorded driving at 174km/h in a 100km/h zone earlier today.

In addition to the suspension of his driver license, the man was also fined $1,245 and lost eight demerit points.

Meanwhile, it was a busy day on the roads for officers in Howard in the build-up to New Year's Eve celebrations.

Officers say another motorist was stopped for travelling at 114km/h in an 80km/h speed zone only a few minutes earlier.

One Facebook user who commented on the image posted by Howard Police thanked officers for working over the festive season.

"Good on you guys working across Christmas and the New Year. Glad you caught these guys. It's a shame they don't lose their license for at least two years. Let them see what it's like to walk everywhere, bus and train it without the privilege of having a car," the post continued.

Other social media users commended the men and women in blue for their efforts in trying to keep the roads safe over the holidays.

"Some people just won't learn," posted another Facebook user.