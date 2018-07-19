Menu
WATCHFUL EYE: Acting Sgt Craig Lewis at Hervey Bay Police Station has caught many speedsters during his career in the region.
Motorists fail to heed warnings despite tragedies

Inge Hansen
19th Jul 2018 7:06 PM
MOBILE phones, speed, alcohol and drugs - they're some of the most common reasons for crashes yet motorists continue to ignore warnings.

Maryborough Crime Prevention Coordinator Senior Constable Mel Ryan said throughout Operation Cold Snap over the school holidays, police issued a large number of traffic infringement notices for speeding, mobile phone use, unlicensed driving, unregistered vehicles and other matters.

She said in the past few weeks, three drivers were caught travelling more than 40km over the speed limit.

On July 16, a 70-year-old man lost his licence after he was clocked travelling 151km/h in a 100km zone on the Bruce Highway in Aldershot.

Two days later, a Biggenden man, 29, was caught driving 127km/h in an 80 zone about 6am. It has sparked calls for more to be done to prevent drivers from breaking the law.

In September, the New South Wales Government will role out tougher penalties for illegal phone use by motorists behind the wheel.

A person caught will lose five demerit points instead of four in a bid to deter motorists from using their phones while driving.

Speaking with the Chronicle earlier this month, Wide Bay Forensic Cash Unit Sergeant Steve Webb said mobile phone use was a regular cause of fatal crashes.

"If you're involved in a crash, that's one of the first things we search for,” he said.

"We've been to crashes where the imprint of the phone is in the windscreen and you find the smashed phone in the car and you can see it's flown out of the drivers hands.

"We'll seize the phone and have it examined and look if there were any messages going out at the time of the crash, incoming calls, outgoing calls.”

