Fill up now: Fuel cycle about to turn

MOTORISTS are being urged to fill up immediately with prices expected to spike before next week when fuel retailers will be forced to report price changes within 30 minutes.

After reaching an all-time high around southeast Queensland in October, fuel prices have steadily dropped to their lowest level since March.

RACQ spokeswoman Kirsty Clinton said the average unleaded price in Brisbane had dropped below $1.26 in Brisbane yesterday, which was about 35c below last month's peak.

She said softening global oil prices led to the decline however prices still remained high outside the southeast corner.

"We're disappointed the regional areas aren't also benefiting from this as we think they should be," she said.

But Ms Clinton said motorists should fill up tanks immediately as the price cycle was approaching its low point and could soon skyrocket.

"These cheap prices could disappear at any stage," she said.

"We know the fuel price reporting trial begins in December when all servos will have to start advising of their price changes within half an hour of a change at the bowser.

"We wouldn't be surprised if prices hiked this week before the compulsory reporting begins."

The state government has introduced mandatory fuel price reporting as part of a two-year trial to help motorists compare prices in their area.

The government has said the reporting trial will not stop the fuel price cycle however will make it easier for motorists to find the best deal.