Motorway blocked after car flips

The Centenary Hwy is closed following a smash.

The Centenary Motorway is blocked following a bad crash at 10.40am today.

Northbound lanes were closed on the highway at Mount Ommaney just past Sumners Road after a car flipped, injuring one person.

Traffic management worked quickly to clear part of the carnage and reopened one lane by 11.30am.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Paramedics are on scene treating one patient.

It is believed a dog was also in the car at the time of the smash.