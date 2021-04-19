Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

by Rachael Rosel
19th Apr 2021 8:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dashcam footage has captured the terrifying moment a child stepped out onto a highway and was almost hit by a car travelling just under 100km/h.

The footage was captured by Mitch Kuhne from the Gold Coast as he was travelling north on the highway near Bardia in NSW just before 8pm.

 

The shocking moment the child stepped out in front of the car.
The shocking moment the child stepped out in front of the car.

His car was travelling at 95km/h when all of a sudden a small child stepped out from the outside lane into the middle lane where Mr Kuhne's car was travelling in.

Mr Kuhne called the police immediately.

Once he recovered his dashcam footage, he called the police again to which they informed him the child had been found and was safe.

NSW police couldn't comment on the incident.

Originally published as Motorway near-miss: Terrifying moment child steps on to road

More Stories

editors picks gold coast motorway near miss

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dad’s footy comeback after horror crash

        Premium Content GRAPHIC IMAGE: Dad’s footy comeback after horror crash

        News The Maryborough Wallaroos player was told he’d never play again.

        Maryborough’s love of timber to star in new fire station

        Premium Content Maryborough’s love of timber to star in new fire station

        News Maryborough MP wants to see more buildings being built out of timber.

        Fraser Coast grad’s exciting career in corrective services

        Premium Content Fraser Coast grad’s exciting career in corrective services

        News Applying her knowledge of the psychology behind criminal behaviour will be valuable...

        Film by former Chronicle journalist to screen in M’boro

        Premium Content Film by former Chronicle journalist to screen in M’boro

        News Next month, Flickerfest will make its return to Maryborough.