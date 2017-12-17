Movember plumbers raise more than $2000

I HAVE been hearing from many sources this summer, particularly the first half of it, is going to be very wet.

Start preparing yourself now for the storm season.

Ensure your roof gutters are clean and free-flowing, make sure any groundwater drains are unobstructed and if there are any maintenance issues you have been putting off, get them done and soon.

It's a lot easier to do them now instead of when the rain is bucketing down.

My reasons for writing these columns is to educate people about the plumbing do's and don'ts around their own home and 99percent of the time, I will not talk about my own business.

But I feel as though I need to mention we took part in a great cause, Movember, and the guys who participated deserve a massive pat on the back.

Heath Wilson, Nathan Hume, Jake Coverdale and Gavan Mitchell. Contributed

We were overwhelmed with the support shown by not only our friends and colleagues, but also the general public.

As you may be aware, Movember supports and raises awareness for a myriad of men's health issues from cancer through to suicide prevention.

We managed to raise $2235 which fell a little short of our goal, but is still a great effort.

As an incentive for people to donate, all of the plumbers in the business decided to give one Saturday morning of their own time to the person or business who donated the largest sum of money.

The prize was valued at almost $2000 and was won by a local business called Bump 2 Bubs Fitness.

Owner Jade Wellings donated the largest amount.

A massive thank you to Torquay Kids Early Learning Centre, who managed to raise $255 through the sale of baked goods and other fundraising efforts.

Thanks guys, awesome effort.

Lastly, to my plumbers Nathan, Jake and Gav, great effort guys.

I would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year and if you're travelling these holidays, stay safe on the roads.