MOVIE MAGIC: Fraser Coast footage to go across the State

MOVIE MAGIC: (L) Olivia Carmichael from Urangan State High School, Jazmyn Hanily from Xavier Catholic College and Alannah Sauer from Aldridge State High School on the set of the shoot. Photo: Stuart Fast

MOVIE magic is being made on the Fraser Coast with students from Urangan State High School (USHS), Xavier Christian College and Aldridge State High School collaborating in an extra-curricular film project.

The project is the brain child of USHS Head of Creative Futures Liza Young who recognised a need for good quality stock footage for school film classes to teach editing skills.

“We went looking for stock footage and we found a few packages but they weren’t teen friendly, so the idea germinated from there,” she said.

She said the project would create suitable footage to use in film classes and allow for students across the region to collaborate with local filmmakers on the project.

“The footage itself will be made available to high schools across the state.”

MOVIE MAGIC: Students prepare to film a scene from their romantic comedy shoot at Hervey Bay Ten Pin Bowling. Photo: Stuart Fast

Year 10 USHS student Oliva Carmichael said the scene shot on Thursday was a romantic-comedy set at Ten Pin Bowling Hervey Bay.

“It’s been good to learn, it's a different experience to what I thought it would be but it’s very exciting,” she said.

“It’s been good from the beginning to see the characters and the plot develop and see it on screen.”

Year 11 Xavier College student Jazmyn Hanily said she had a great experience being on set for the project.

“It’s cool that we get to create resources for other schools … there’s so many people running around with different jobs and bringing that together to create something is cool,” she said.

Year 11 Aldridge State High School student Alannah Sauer said she loved the experience of creating a lasting tool for film students.

“I reckon for the experience it’s amazing, I want to get into acting this has been great.”

The students were assisted by local Fraser Coast filmmaker David Piersen who coached them through the production.

“It think it’s awesome to teach new skills to the students and I think it empowers the next generation,” he said.

“What we are going through is working as a team, as a media production unit and getting the shots, composition and lighting right.”

Ms Young acknowledged the Regional Arts Development Fund which is a Queensland Government and Fraser Coast Regional Council partnership to support local arts, culture and the project.

Ms Young also thanked Ten Pin Bowling Hervey Bay and the Bond Store in Maryborough for allow the students access to filming locations.