Movie with scenes from Hervey Bay screens in US cinemas

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

A GREAT white thriller that had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay has been picked up by a major US movie studio.

Cage Dive uses traditional filmmaking and the "found footage" technique to tell the story of three Americans friends stranded inside a shark-viewing cage after a freak wave sinks their boat at the Neptune Islands.

The movie, which has received rave reviews at early screenings, has been bought by Lionsgate-Grindstone pictures and an American cinema release is slated for August.

It's all good news for Australian writer-director-producer Gerald Rascionato, 30, who has wanted to make a shark movie since watching Jaws as a seven-year-old.

"I've wanted to make a film about sharks for most of my life, but it was a matter of finding a way to do it that hadn't been done before," Rascionato said.

"In most movies the shark sets out to eat people, but I thought, 'what if we bought the people to the sharks - then made them really hungry?'."

Shots involving sharks were filmed in Port Lincoln, South Australia.

Rascionato and his actors booked a trip on shark-diving boat Calypso Star to collect the live shark footage, with the tourists on the boat all signing release forms to be part of the film.

"We really wanted it to feel real, and that was the best way to do it," he said.

Hervey Bay was picked for the scenes without sharks due to the low chance of actors actually becoming a meal for a great whites here.