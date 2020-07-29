Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Moving back in with partner lands man in court

Carlie Walker
29th Jul 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOVING back in with his partner led to a man being fined in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The 26-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was the subject of temporary protection order that came into effect on April 30.

On July 4, police located the man at the home where his partner was living with their three children.

They told police they were in a relationship again and he had moved back in.

The court heard the man was employed full-time.

He pleaded guilty this week to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said it was not at the higher end of offending as his attendance was consensual and there was no violence.

The man was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.

More Stories

breach dvo fccrime maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News A staff member at Parklands Christian College has tested positive to coronavirus, closing the school, after she and another woman visited Melbourne and Sydney and are...

        BREAKING: Woman rushed to Bay hospital with burns

        premium_icon BREAKING: Woman rushed to Bay hospital with burns

        News The Chronicle understands she was trying to light a fire

        REVEALED: How funding helps our high-vis heroes

        premium_icon REVEALED: How funding helps our high-vis heroes

        News Coast SES crews now better-equipped to respond to emergencies

        Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        premium_icon Qld shuts borders to Greater Sydney

        News A ‘furious’ Annastacia Palaszczuk has shut Queensland’s borders off to all of...