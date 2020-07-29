Moving back in with partner lands man in court

MOVING back in with his partner led to a man being fined in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The 26-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was the subject of temporary protection order that came into effect on April 30.

On July 4, police located the man at the home where his partner was living with their three children.

They told police they were in a relationship again and he had moved back in.

The court heard the man was employed full-time.

He pleaded guilty this week to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said it was not at the higher end of offending as his attendance was consensual and there was no violence.

The man was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.