'MOVING HOUSE': Esplanade sale for less than $100k

NEW LIFE: This three-bedroom Queenslander was sold for less than $100,000 and will be moved to a property in Tairo.

A POINT Vernon house with enviable ocean views has sold for less than $100,000 - but there's a catch.

It came with a promise to take it away on the back of a truck.

While the house and land sold for $630,000 in June, it was the land the owner was after.

Mackay and Sons House Removals sales agent Tina Bettles said the buyer had plans to build a new house.

But she said he was reluctant to demolish the three-bed-room home because it was in such great condition.

"To get rid of a house off land, to pay for demolition you can spend anywhere between $15,000 and $30,000," Ms Bettles said.

"Whereas we will offer you money to take it off your land, rather than make nothing and pay someone else to do it.

"The Esplanade house was listed for $98,500, and it was sold very close to the asking price."

The three-bedroom Queenslander will be moved to its new owners on a property in Tiaro.

Ms Bettles sold another house on Torquay Tce for $58,500 for six months ago.

She said buying an existing house and having it moved was a popular option for those who didn't want a new build.

"It's a cheaper option to building a brand-new home and people are loving the character," she said.

"With a wooden home, you can alter it a lot more with renovations rather than a brick house.

"The new owners of the Esplanade house plan to extend it and put in a nice big deck."

The cost to move a house varied depending on the size, technicality and distance to its new property.

But Ms Bettles said the process was gaining traction in the Fraser Coast.

"In other areas it's common, we are just trying to get our name out there up here, so people know they have that option, rather than paying for a brand-new build.

"You can pretty much have a house plonked on your property ready to go."