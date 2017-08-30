Moving moment as elderly women bring firefighters drinks

Five days of shoulder to shoulder fire fighting - Brigade Officer Ricky Rowland from the Howard/Torbanlea Queensland Rural Fire Brigade.

A FRASER Coast firefighter has shared a heartwarming moment after battling a fire that threatened homes in Craignish this week.

Ricky Rowland, from the Howard and Torbanlea Rural Fire Brigade, said the moment meant a lot to those fighting against the blaze.

"One of the really feel-good things last night was, after the fire was knocked back and the houses were safe, these two old ladies in their 70s came out with a bag of drinks and said 'here guys, have a drink'.

"(They were) so thankful and every firefighter around me, although we had plenty, we said 'well thanks very much much,' you know."

Mr Rowland said it was a moving moment.

"They were crying nearly, you know, just sheer appreciation and thanks for us."

He said the women had been worried about their homes.

"Knowing and seeing us there in such a visible presence was terrific and to see them, the thanks we get from people like that is just terrific."