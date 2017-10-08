Moving to Hervey Bay is like winning the jackpot

NEW LOCAL: Emma Munroe has moved from Brisbane to Torquay.

WHEN Emma Munroe was offered a job with Fuel Your Life in Hervey Bay, she was convinced she'd won the jackpot.

Having just graduated as a dietitian, Emma said she was lucky enough to "scored a job" with Fuel Your Life, which launched in Hervey Bay last month.

She said Fuel Your Life was an innovative company that worked with the Department of Veterans' Affairs to ensure clients had the best nutrition and care.

The 24-year-old moved from Brisbane to Torquay with her partner Emily, also 24, and they have both embraced the lifestyle.

"I've always loved the coast lifestyle and here I can kayak right out the front or stand-up paddleboard," she said.

"Emily was lucky enough to get a job working casually on one of the whale watching boats - The Tasman Venture. We feel like we've hit the jackpot moving to Hervey Bay.

"We've both got flexible work arrangements.

"Today I saw three clients and then was finished early enough to just hang out or go to the beach.

"It's not a hard place to live at all."

Emma and Emily have brought their eight-year-old cattle dog border collie cross Ash with them and he couldn't be happier either.

"He bounds around in the water and runs up and down the beach."

Emma said she hoped to call Hervey Bay home for many years to come.

"I love the work I do, I love helping people and increasing their quality of life and as long as the work is here, I could see myself retiring here."

She added, when Googling Hervey Bay she came across websites labelling it the place for 'newlyweds and nearly-deads' or calling it 'heaven's waiting room'.

"But it's not like that at all, there are so many young people here," Emma said.

"As well, I always thought it was a small suburb, but there is so much to discover, taking at least 15 minutes to drive from Urangan to Point Vernon - and it's got everything you need."