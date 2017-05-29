'Mower man' Claude returns to Hervey Bay

Claude Harvey - "The Mower Man" - will be in Hervey Bay tomorrow.

WHEN he last visited Hervey Bay in 2015, 'Mower Man' Claude Harvey was about $200,000 short of his $1 million fundraising goal.

But two years later, he's closing the gap, with about $70,000 needed to help him reach his decade long fundraising target for victims of child sexual abuse.

Mr Harvey will be in the Fraser Coast tomorrow pushing his iconic mower through the streets of the Bay, raising funds for the Braveheart Foundation and advocating for better child protection programs.-

His 10-year journey began when two young family friends disclosed they had been sexually assaulted.

"Two young girls that were close to my heart were sexually abused...after that, I decided to raise money to stop cases like this from ever happening again,” Claude said.

"I want the money spent on the kids - it's all about the children.”

Claude's 24,000km journey across the country has seen him cross the Sydney Harbour Bridge twice and trek down the Pacific and New England Highways in NSW.

"It feels good to be associated with Bravehearts and the children of Australia,” he said.

"I'm proud to do this for the kids, and to stand up for the kids of Australia. It's always been a continuous thing, not a one-off.”

WHERE TO FIND CLAUDE:

Claude will be pushing his mower down the main street of Hervey Bay from 8.30am tomorrow.