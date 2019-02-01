Mower racing madness coming to the Heritage City

COMPETITORS from across the state will gear up and rev their engines during a day of mower racing at Maryborough next month.

The event has attracted entries from the Sunshine Coast, Bundaberg and Rockhampton to battle it out with members from the Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club.

The club is hosting the family friendly day at the mower racing track next to Maryborough Speedway.

Member Carlie Webster said there was an entry level for everyone and encouraged people to come along and have a go.

"We have all grades going from E-Grade right up to Outlaw," Ms Webster said.

"There's a whole mix of young and old and there's ones who don't have much experience and ones that have been in the sport for years now.

"We have a fair few juniors at the Fraser Coast and we have a fair few girls in the sport that we compete with up and down the coast.

"We're not racing for sheep stations but there's definitely competition on the track."

Fraser Coast Lawn Mower Racing Club - Leroi Mackay. Alistair Brightman

Ms Webster said there has been an insurgence in the sport due to more people being aware it exists.

"What's making it popular now is social media and we've got a north Queensland Club," she said.

"And it's becoming very popular because it's family friendly, there's no age restrictions and it's an inexpensive sport to join unlike others.

"It's a whole lot of like-minded people racing lawn mowers around a track and loving the unique sport that it is."

The Fraser Coast lawn mower races will be held from 9.30am on February 10 at 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana.