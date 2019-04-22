Moy-Jensen bound for Brazil

BRAZIL BOUND: Talahria Moy-Jensen training for the National under 15 futsal team heading to Brazil in August.

BRAZIL BOUND: Talahria Moy-Jensen training for the National under 15 futsal team heading to Brazil in August. Contributed

FUTSAL: For Tilly Moy-Jensen August can not come soon enough.

The Riverside Christian College student has been selected in the under 15 girls Australian School Sport futsal team to travel to Brazil.

Moy-Jensen has played with the Tinana Football Club Community for the past four years in the junior and senior ladies teams.

She also plays in the Fraser Coast futsal competition every Monday at Maryborough State High.

In 2018 she was selected as a member of the Under 15 Girls Australian futsal Team to travel and compete in tournaments in Brazil in August, 2019.

This was the second year that Moy-Jensen had been selected.

She was forced to withdraw last year unable to raise the funds for the travel.

"This will be my first time travelling overseas and I am very excited,” Moy-Jensen said.

"I want to thank Peter Souvlis who has helped me with my futsal,” she said.

Mum Kristina Jensen is proud of her daughter's efforts.

"She works so hard and deserves all the rewards she can get,” Kristina said.

Moy-Jensen is the only player from the Wide Bay region and is forced to train by herself in preparation for the tour.

She believes that the trip is the next step in furthering her football career.

"I would love to play in the W League in a few years,” Moy-Jensen said.

Moy-Jensen understands that there needs to be a back-up plan if this doesn't occur.

"After school my plan is to get into Sports Science or Physiotherapy,” she said.

Until then Moy-Jensen will keep developing her soccer and futsal skills in preparation for her trip to Brazil.