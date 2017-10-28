Mozzies proving a buzzkill on the Fraser Coast

The mosquito population on the Fraser Coast is growing.

The mosquito population on the Fraser Coast is growing. Felipe Dana

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has warned the public to protect itself from mosquitoes, with many people reporting high numbers of the irritating insects after the wet weather in the region earlier this month.

The council posted a list of tips to its Facebook page, urging the public to stay indoors between dusk and dawn and use insect repellent.

Wearing light, long loose clothing was also suggested, as well as maintaining flyscreens on houses and emptying or removing any standing water around homes or gardens that could become a breeding ground.

The council's post was shared 72 times and there were dozens of comments, with dozens of people sharing their experiences with the swell in the mosquito population.

The council takes regular action to control the mosquito population.

The council's vector management is largely aimed at controlling mosquitoes.

The team runs a light trapping program each week to monitor the adult species.

Popular mosquito breeding sites are regularly monitored and treated when larvicide is present,

In the wet summer season, the council implements integration mosquito programs, which may include control methods such as fogging.