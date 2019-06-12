MP accuses State Government of 'pork-barrelling' Labor seats

NOT IMPRESSED: Member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen has responded to the State Budget.

HERVEY Bay's MP has hit out at the State Government, saying yesterday's budget was an example of "pork-barrelling Labor seats”.

Ted Sorensen said he was "astonished” by the budget, saying the Labor government had missed an opportunity to woo regional voters.

"You would think with the massive swing against Labor in the last Federal election they would have done things differently, but they are pork-barrelling Labor seats especially in south east Queensland,” Mr Sorensen said.

He was particularly disappointed in the lack of infrastructure spend in Hervey Bay.

"Labor's Treasurer Jackie Trad is more at home trading political stunts, rather than garnishing money for vital infrastructure projects in the electorate of Hervey Bay,” Mr Sorensen said.

Ms Trad said the budget would contain a $50 billion capital spend over four years with $12.9 billion to be spent in 2019/20 to create 40,500 jobs.

She said about 25,500 of those jobs would be created in the regions outside the greater Brisbane area with 60 per cent of the infrastructure spend allocated to regional projects.

While the budget papers focused on an agenda of "Backing Queensland Jobs”, Mr Sorensen was unconvinced.

"The Federal Government's Hinkler Regional Deal, would have brought increased employment opportunities to Hervey Bay, with $7.7 million to extend Urraween Rd through to Boundary Rd,” Mr Sorensen said.

"Labor's State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said it was 'Trad's call' to work with the Federal Government to back jobs in the region, but the Treasurer has refused to come to the table.”

Under the budget, Hervey Bay will benefit from three specific projects.

Hervey Bay State High School is set to receive $2.5 million in 2019-20 out of a $10 million total spend to construct a performing arts centre and additional classrooms.

The River Heads boat ramp will get $50,000 out of a $497,094 total spend to deliver a new carpark and boat ramp apron area as part of the $515 million Building our Regions Program.

Lastly Torbanlea-Pialba Rd, which runs between Torbanlea and Hervey Bay, will be made safer thanks to a $30 million upgrade jointly-funded by the Federal and State Governments.

The project will upgrade an intersection and flood way along a 3km section of road.